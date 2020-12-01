4,274 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Acquired by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $263.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $169.95 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $712.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $13.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.39.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

