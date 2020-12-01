Aberdeen Standard Equity Inc Trust plc (ASEI.L) (LON:ASEI) Announces GBX 5 Dividend

Aberdeen Standard Equity Inc Trust plc (ASEI.L) (LON:ASEI) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON ASEI opened at GBX 301.20 ($3.94) on Tuesday. Aberdeen Standard Equity Inc Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 194.36 ($2.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 427.84 ($5.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.50, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 266.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 266.52. The company has a market capitalization of $120.82 million and a P/E ratio of -2.16.

In related news, insider Richard Burns bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 251 ($3.28) per share, for a total transaction of £50,200 ($65,586.62).

Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

