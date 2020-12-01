Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 284,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.21% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $44,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 60.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth $54,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 85.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 132.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ARE opened at $163.73 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.22 and a 12 month high of $177.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.67.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.20). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $545.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 6,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $998,376.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,739,484.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

