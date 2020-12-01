Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,109 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Altria Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,158,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,821,000 after buying an additional 682,834 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 23,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 173,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after buying an additional 13,342 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 49,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 11,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $39.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

