American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Receives $85.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AFG. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on American Financial Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Financial Group from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upgraded American Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut American Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

AFG stock opened at $89.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. American Financial Group has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $115.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.28.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.69. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFG. FMR LLC grew its position in American Financial Group by 26.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,975,000 after buying an additional 140,236 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 407,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,668,000 after buying an additional 26,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.54% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

