American National Group, Inc. (ANAT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.82 on December 18th

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.82 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd.
American National Group has increased its dividend payment by 0.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NASDAQ:ANAT opened at $84.78 on Tuesday. American National Group has a 1 year low of $63.93 and a 1 year high of $120.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.91.
Separately, BidaskClub raised American National Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.
American National Group Company Profile
American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.
