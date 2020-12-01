Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Amgen were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amgen by 19.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,949,870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016,641 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Amgen by 87.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,942,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,493,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,217 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Amgen by 42.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,956,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $497,356,000 after acquiring an additional 586,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amgen by 7.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,472,598,000 after acquiring an additional 501,592 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN opened at $222.04 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $264.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.54.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

