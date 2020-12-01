Analysts Anticipate Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to report ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is $0.10. Eagle Bulk Shipping reported earnings of ($0.98) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full year earnings of ($3.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.77) to ($3.32). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.33). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EGLE. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE opened at $18.63 on Friday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average is $16.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.21.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $64,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,571.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLE. State Street Corp raised its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 836,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 55,152 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 598.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 207,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 593,196 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the third quarter worth $456,000.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

