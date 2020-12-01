Analysts Anticipate LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. LivePerson posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.48%. The business had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on LPSN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of LivePerson from $33.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of LivePerson from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of LivePerson from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.43.

LPSN stock opened at $58.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.62.

In other LivePerson news, Director William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $132,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,921,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 504 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total transaction of $26,948.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,922 shares of company stock valued at $315,713 in the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 278,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,475,000 after purchasing an additional 42,202 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 214.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 55,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth $1,673,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

