Analysts Expect Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:GDP) to Announce $0.27 EPS

Analysts expect Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:GDP) to post $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Goodrich Petroleum reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goodrich Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Goodrich Petroleum.

Goodrich Petroleum (NASDAQ:GDP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $21.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.45 million.

GDP opened at $11.56 on Friday. Goodrich Petroleum has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.47.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

