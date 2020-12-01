Analysts Expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Rambus’ earnings. Rambus posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,400%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Rambus will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rambus.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $56.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RMBS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rambus from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rambus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rambus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.46.

Shares of RMBS opened at $15.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.61. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87. Rambus has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $16.98.

Rambus announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $42,245.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,229,452.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 2,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $37,997.91. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,249.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,948 shares of company stock valued at $307,573. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the third quarter worth approximately $5,922,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 88.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 470,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 220,251 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Rambus by 5.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,185,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,556,000 after buying an additional 154,123 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Rambus by 122.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 187,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 103,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rambus during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,549,000. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rambus (RMBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.