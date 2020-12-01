Analysts Set Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Target Price at $28.20

Shares of Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITMR shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Itamar Medical from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Itamar Medical in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Itamar Medical from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get Itamar Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ITMR opened at $19.92 on Friday. Itamar Medical has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.36. The company has a market cap of $222.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.95 and a beta of 1.55.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Itamar Medical will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Itamar Medical by 14.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 18,894 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Itamar Medical by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 61,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Itamar Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itamar Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.