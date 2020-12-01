Analysts Set MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) Target Price at $25.25

Shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

MTSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on MTS Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.50 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st.

Get MTS Systems alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,993,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,210,000 after purchasing an additional 42,623 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 15.4% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 643,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,308,000 after purchasing an additional 85,661 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 3.8% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 452,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,641,000 after purchasing an additional 16,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in MTS Systems by 27.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 250,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 53,709 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTSC stock opened at $35.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.99. MTS Systems has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.15. The company has a market capitalization of $675.27 million, a P/E ratio of 50.77, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.57.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for MTS Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTS Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.