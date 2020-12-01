Analysts Set Superdry plc (SDRY.L) (LON:SDRY) Price Target at GBX 223

Shares of Superdry plc (SDRY.L) (LON:SDRY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 223 ($2.91).
Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Superdry plc (SDRY.L) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.
LON SDRY opened at GBX 269.80 ($3.52) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 194.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 152.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.85 million and a PE ratio of -1.48. Superdry plc has a twelve month low of GBX 60.10 ($0.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 529 ($6.91). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 524.93.
About Superdry plc (SDRY.L)
Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.
