Analysts Set Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) PT at $8.00

Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

TNAV has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Telenav in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley raised Telenav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Telenav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Telenav stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. Telenav has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $6.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average is $4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.73 million, a PE ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 0.31.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.12. Telenav had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Telenav will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNAV. State Street Corp grew its stake in Telenav by 21.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 982,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 170,616 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Telenav by 49.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Telenav by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 80,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Telenav by 6.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 11,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Telenav during the 2nd quarter valued at about $772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

About Telenav

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Automotive and Mobile Navigation segments. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

