Analysts Set UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) PT at $59.00

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on UMB Financial from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine cut UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on UMB Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

In other news, insider James D. Rine sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $34,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $28,321.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,393,707.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,276 shares of company stock worth $373,331. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in UMB Financial by 78.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 3,230.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 11.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $68.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.11. UMB Financial has a 1-year low of $39.47 and a 1-year high of $72.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.04.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.50. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 14.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UMB Financial will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.85%.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

