Analysts Set WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Target Price at $12.40

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.40.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on WHF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 35.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 14.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 132.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 13,206 shares during the last quarter.
WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 9.08%. Equities research analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.56%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is presently 93.42%.
About WhiteHorse Finance
WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.
