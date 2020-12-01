Axa S.A. Has $16.94 Million Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Axa S.A. boosted its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 181,303 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.22% of Amdocs worth $16,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 43.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 105,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 31,757 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 34.7% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 23,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 89.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 13,129 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 14.5% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 17,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 8.1% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,286,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,291,000 after buying an additional 171,674 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amdocs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $65.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.67. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, media industry, and other service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE, a line of services, including offer end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, data and intelligence, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that address various service provider business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

