Axa S.A. Lowers Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Axa S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,811 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $19,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 26,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,758,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,394,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Cintas by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 33,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,138,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub raised Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Cintas from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cintas from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.36.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $23,145,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,215.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $2,888,858.25. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $355.30 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $154.33 and a 1-year high of $369.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $346.25 and its 200-day moving average is $307.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.28%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

