Axa S.A. Sells 142,800 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Axa S.A. lowered its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 491,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 142,800 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.05% of MetLife worth $18,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MetLife by 21.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,556,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,858,000 after acquiring an additional 981,327 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 22.9% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 22.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in MetLife in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MET. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

MET opened at $46.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.65. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $53.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

