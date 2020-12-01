BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

BAESY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

OTCMKTS:BAESY opened at $27.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.96. BAE Systems has a one year low of $19.89 and a one year high of $34.74. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $469,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,287,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,245,000 after acquiring an additional 565,281 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.