BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.
BAESY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.
OTCMKTS:BAESY opened at $27.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.96. BAE Systems has a one year low of $19.89 and a one year high of $34.74. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.00.
BAE Systems Company Profile
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.
