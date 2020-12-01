Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Raises Dividend to $0.00 Per Share

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0032 per share by the bank on Monday, January 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00308.

Banco Bradesco has raised its dividend payment by 21.4% over the last three years.

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

