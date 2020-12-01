Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd.

Bank of America has increased its dividend payment by 164.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Bank of America has a payout ratio of 41.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank of America to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $28.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.97. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.31.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

