Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd.
Bank of America has increased its dividend payment by 164.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Bank of America has a payout ratio of 41.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank of America to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.
Shares of BAC stock opened at $28.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.97. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.31.
Bank of America Company Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.
