Bank of Hawaii Buys 495 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 16.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,581,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,313,533,000 after buying an additional 1,141,241 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,789,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $432,019,000 after buying an additional 113,416 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,512,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,183,000 after buying an additional 43,210 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,111,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,357,000 after buying an additional 50,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,019,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,263,000 after buying an additional 20,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.21.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $280.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $285.55 and a 200-day moving average of $275.51. The company has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

