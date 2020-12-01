Bank of Hawaii Cuts Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Chubb were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 15.8% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 25,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 505.2% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at $271,000. 10 15 Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 24.4% during the second quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 95,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,087,000 after buying an additional 18,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 363,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,997,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CB shares. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.35.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $147.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.36. The company has a market cap of $66.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.59. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total transaction of $1,699,777.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,820,735.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $143,972.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,130.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,031 shares of company stock valued at $21,697,079. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

