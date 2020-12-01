Barings LLC Has $752,000 Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Barings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,517,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,777 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,578,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,522 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,831,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,989,000 after purchasing an additional 48,690 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,815,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,853,000 after purchasing an additional 899,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,564,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,900,000 after purchasing an additional 124,007 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

OMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Huber Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.29.

OMC opened at $63.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $82.73.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.