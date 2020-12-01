Barings LLC Purchases 1,803 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Barings LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $57.45 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The company has a market capitalization of $82.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

