Barings LLC Reduces Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Barings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 73.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,823 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the third quarter worth $2,633,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 395.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,394,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506,848 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the third quarter valued at about $538,000. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 722.0% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 161,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 141,996 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the third quarter valued at about $7,338,000. 30.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amcor alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMCR. Bank of America lowered shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Amcor from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.52.

Amcor stock opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. Amcor plc has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is 73.44%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.