Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Receives $20.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BNL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

NYSE:BNL opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 35.26. Broadstone Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.40.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

In other news, SVP Kristen Duckles acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Also, Director Laurie A. Hawkes acquired 55,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $945,200.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter worth about $839,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter worth about $3,288,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter worth about $6,711,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter worth about $639,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter worth about $6,712,000. 5.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. BNL utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

