Brokerages Expect Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Silicon Motion Technology reported earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $126.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SIMO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wedbush raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 8.1% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,011,310 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $75,987,000 after purchasing an additional 149,962 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 53.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,567,891 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $59,235,000 after purchasing an additional 547,718 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.4% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,558,665 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $58,886,000 after purchasing an additional 36,993 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 90.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 511,603 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 242,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 90.6% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 476,730 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $18,116,000 after purchasing an additional 226,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

SIMO stock opened at $39.68 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 76.37%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

