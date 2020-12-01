Brokerages Set AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) PT at $31.25

Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AB shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AB. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AllianceBernstein by 19.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,085,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,763,000 after acquiring an additional 334,010 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $31.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.15. AllianceBernstein has a twelve month low of $13.24 and a twelve month high of $36.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.58.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $900.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is 109.52%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.