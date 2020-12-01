Brokerages Set Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) PT at $35.00

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVNS shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Avanos Medical from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avanos Medical from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

NYSE:AVNS opened at $42.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Avanos Medical has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $44.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.35. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.17, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.87 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 17.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,952,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,373,000 after acquiring an additional 289,511 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 76.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 501,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,732,000 after acquiring an additional 217,738 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 12.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,588,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,691,000 after acquiring an additional 179,633 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 7.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,667,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,005,000 after acquiring an additional 112,588 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth about $3,349,000. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

