Brokerages Set BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) Price Target at C$80.75

BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) (TSE:DOO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$80.75.

DOO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$66.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday, November 26th.

TSE DOO opened at C$74.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$71.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$62.79. BRP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$18.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$78.42.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. BRP Inc. (DOO.TO)’s payout ratio is 5.77%.

About BRP Inc. (DOO.TO)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

