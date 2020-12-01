Brokerages Set Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) PT at $227.50

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $227.50.

CGJTF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cargojet from $120.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGJTF opened at $168.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.40. Cargojet has a 12 month low of $59.15 and a 12 month high of $186.62.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

