Brokerages Set Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Target Price at $7.00

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HALL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 166,566.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 14,991 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 36.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 255.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 18,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 107.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 57,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 29,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HALL opened at $3.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Hallmark Financial Services has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $19.08. The firm has a market cap of $58.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.42.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.38. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 17.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $122.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.14 million. Equities analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and general aviation and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

