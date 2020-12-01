Brokerages Set Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) PT at $18.20

Shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.20.

LMNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Limoneira from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

NASDAQ LMNR opened at $14.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $260.65 million, a P/E ratio of -20.32, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.19. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $21.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $53.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.81 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $43,627.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,740 shares in the company, valued at $959,084.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Limoneira by 8.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the second quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Limoneira by 8.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 8,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

