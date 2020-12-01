Brokerages Set Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Price Target at $32.33

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.33.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSNL. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Personalis in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Personalis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on Personalis in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Shares of Personalis stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. Personalis has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 1.87.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 31.11% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $19.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,899 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $66,648.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,822.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Llp Abingworth sold 115,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $3,361,087.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 534,880 shares of company stock valued at $14,602,913. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSNL. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Personalis by 7.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Personalis by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Personalis during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Personalis by 607.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Personalis in the second quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

