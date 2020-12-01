Brokerages Set Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) PT at $65.20

Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.20.

Several analysts have recently commented on WD shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, CFO Stephen P. Theobald sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $294,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,447 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,061.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 9,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $574,448.55. Following the transaction, the president now owns 181,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,447,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,454 shares of company stock worth $2,863,302. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 874,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,433,000 after buying an additional 471,188 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 34.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 858,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,506,000 after purchasing an additional 222,234 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter worth approximately $8,708,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter valued at $3,640,000. Finally, No Street GP LP boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 210,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,670,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $80.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.21. Walker & Dunlop has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $84.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 187.94 and a quick ratio of 187.94.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.73 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

