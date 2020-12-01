Brokerages Set WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Target Price at $3.48

Shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.48.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WETF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF opened at $4.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. WisdomTree Investments has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.61. The company has a market cap of $636.79 million, a PE ratio of -38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 72,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 8,798 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 26,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 8,926 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 904,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 9,540 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 250.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.