Canaccord Genuity Lowers Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) to Hold

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LUNMF. ValuEngine raised Lundin Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from $12.75 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Lundin Mining from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lundin Mining from $8.10 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $8.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average is $5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 1.74.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $600.70 million during the quarter.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.