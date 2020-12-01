Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stake Lowered by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co decreased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 9.2% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Chubb by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP grew its holdings in Chubb by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 3,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $147.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $66.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.59. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.36.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.86%.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total value of $143,972.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,130.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $19,724,545.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 814,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,258,081.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,031 shares of company stock worth $21,697,079 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.35.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

