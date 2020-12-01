Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 3rd

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) declared an annual dividend on Friday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.622 per share on Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.58.
Churchill Downs has raised its dividend payment by 32.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Churchill Downs has a payout ratio of -144.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Churchill Downs to earn $5.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.9%.
Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $179.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.74 and its 200 day moving average is $154.44. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $203.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.
CHDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, 140166 upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.00.
In other news, Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $180,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,946,669.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 14,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $2,644,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,952,747.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.
About Churchill Downs
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.
