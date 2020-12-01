Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 3rd

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) declared an annual dividend on Friday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.622 per share on Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.58.

Churchill Downs has raised its dividend payment by 32.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Churchill Downs has a payout ratio of -144.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Churchill Downs to earn $5.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.9%.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $179.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.74 and its 200 day moving average is $154.44. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $203.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.44. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $337.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.12 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, 140166 upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $180,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,946,669.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 14,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $2,644,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,952,747.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

