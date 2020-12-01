Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $16,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 54.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Cintas by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Cintas by 54.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTAS. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Cintas from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Argus began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.36.

In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $2,888,858.25. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $23,145,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,215.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTAS opened at $355.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.18. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $154.33 and a 52-week high of $369.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.54.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.28%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

