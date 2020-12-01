City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) will report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.32. City Office REIT posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). City Office REIT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 1.87%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CIO shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

City Office REIT stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $380.59 million, a PE ratio of -877.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. City Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16.

In other City Office REIT news, CFO Anthony Maretic bought 10,000 shares of City Office REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $71,600.00. Also, CEO James Thomas Farrar bought 11,500 shares of City Office REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $86,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 362,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,998.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 417.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At June 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

