Clarivate (NYSE:CCC) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CCC) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.55-0.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28-1.295 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.Clarivate also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.73-0.79 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on CCC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarivate from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Clarivate from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Clarivate from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.75.

Shares of CCC opened at $27.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of -45.73 and a beta of 0.66. Clarivate has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.64.

Clarivate (NYSE:CCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $284.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.85 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clarivate will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

