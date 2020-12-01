Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,127,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,883 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.70% of Columbia Sportswear worth $97,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 168.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 945 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 37.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $32,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $1,323,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $101,840,960.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 761,611 shares of company stock worth $62,069,252 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $81.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.31. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $51.82 and a 1-year high of $102.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.69.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.28). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $701.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.13 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

COLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

