County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This is an increase from County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

County Bancorp has a payout ratio of 44.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect County Bancorp to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.

Get County Bancorp alerts:

Shares of ICBK stock opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average of $20.03. County Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.89.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.30. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $12.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that County Bancorp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Andrew Miller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $40,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,698.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Timothy J. Schneider sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $42,060.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 102,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,962 shares of company stock valued at $763,359 over the last three months. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.08.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.