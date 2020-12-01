Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CUZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cousins Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.63.
CUZ stock opened at $33.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.81. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $42.99.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Cousins Properties by 24.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 8.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 252,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 172,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 6.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.
About Cousins Properties
Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.
Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.