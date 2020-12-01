Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CUZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cousins Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.63.

CUZ stock opened at $33.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.81. Cousins Properties has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 45.67%. On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Cousins Properties by 24.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 8.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 252,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 172,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 6.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

