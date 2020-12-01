D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,797 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 95,672 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of D.R. Horton worth $15,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,064,000 after buying an additional 24,885 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in D.R. Horton by 34.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 100,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 25,561 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth approximately $406,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 92.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 21,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $34,817.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,970 shares of company stock worth $604,818 over the last quarter. 6.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. 140166 raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.52.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $74.50 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $81.21. The firm has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 6.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.48. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.36%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.