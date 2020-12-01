Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 258,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $22,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,277,250,000 after buying an additional 355,234 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,128,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,717,000 after purchasing an additional 111,148 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,068,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,896,000 after purchasing an additional 75,796 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,673,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,494,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,621,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,905,000 after purchasing an additional 114,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $92.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.17. The company has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.28%.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank downgraded Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.54.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

